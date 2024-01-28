Sfmg LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DOC stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

