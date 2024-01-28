Sfmg LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.49 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

