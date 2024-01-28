Sfmg LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

