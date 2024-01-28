Sfmg LLC Has $910,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 486,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 326,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

