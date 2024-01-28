Sfmg LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

