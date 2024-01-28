Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.98 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.96. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.