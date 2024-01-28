Sfmg LLC Purchases 13,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.9% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,026,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $489.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

