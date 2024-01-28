Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.27% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $620.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.