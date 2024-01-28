Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

