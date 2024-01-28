Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

