Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,266 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Shell worth $285,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Shell by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Shell by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Shell by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.