Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Anpario Price Performance
LON:ANP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,386.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.46. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 358 ($4.55).
About Anpario
