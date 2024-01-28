Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 102.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the December 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIA Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $33.55 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.
About AIA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.