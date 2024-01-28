Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 33.3%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASM International stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $567.00. 2,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.74. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $317.36 and a fifty-two week high of $582.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.61.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

