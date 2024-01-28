Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Expands By 37.4%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,084.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,084.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,358,970. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWMN opened at $31.37 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a PE ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.