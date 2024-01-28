Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Grows By 100.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:BREZR opened at $0.13 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
Further Reading
