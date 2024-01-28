Short Interest in BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Expands By 136.5%

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the December 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BRL/CAX Price Performance

RILYO opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. BRL/CAX has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Get BRL/CAX alerts:

BRL/CAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRL/CAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRL/CAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.