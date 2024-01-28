Short Interest in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Increases By 23.5%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. 1,468,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

