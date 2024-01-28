Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Decreases By 30.4%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BYNO opened at $11.07 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

