Short Interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Expands By 42.8%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

Shares of Caravelle International Group stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Caravelle International Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.