Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Rises By 74.8%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of CASI opened at $7.00 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
