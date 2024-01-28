Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Rises By 74.8%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASI opened at $7.00 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

