Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 32.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of CELU stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Celularity had a positive return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 1,226.72%.

Insider Transactions at Celularity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

In related news, major shareholder Kok Thay Lim purchased 21,410,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,352,745.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,440.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.