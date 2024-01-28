Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Rises By 217.6%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.