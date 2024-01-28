Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 164.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $17.43.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
