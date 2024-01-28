Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Increases By 166.7%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVgo Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,583. EVgo has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

