Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Rises By 16.1%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PAVmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAVMZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

