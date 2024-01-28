Short Interest in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Increases By 17.1%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 38,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

