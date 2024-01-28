Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Drops By 45.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.6 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Worldline stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Worldline has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $48.62.
Worldline Company Profile
