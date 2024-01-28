Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Drops By 45.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.6 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Worldline has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

