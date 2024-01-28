Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rises By 44.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

YZCAY opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

