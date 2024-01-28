Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rises By 44.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %
YZCAY opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.29.
About Yankuang Energy Group
