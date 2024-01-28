Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 373.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SMAWF traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.23. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $125.53 and a twelve month high of $189.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

