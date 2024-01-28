Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
