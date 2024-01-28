Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.