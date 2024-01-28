Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Short Interest Update

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

