Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 in the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

