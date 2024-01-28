Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 13,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

