Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 13,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
About Sinopharm Group
