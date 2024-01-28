Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,329.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

