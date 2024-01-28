Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$12.79 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$754.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.