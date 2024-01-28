SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SLM by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,605,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 988,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $8,423,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

