SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOFI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

