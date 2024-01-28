Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $95.39 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

