Sound Shore Management Inc CT Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $65,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $483.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.