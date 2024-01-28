Sound Shore Management Inc CT Buys 44,499 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.17% of Lennar worth $55,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lennar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lennar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.5 %

LEN opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.