Sound Shore Management Inc CT Buys New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,920,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,791,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

