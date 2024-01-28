Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $100.99 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914,170 shares during the period. Flex makes up 3.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.86% of Flex worth $100,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flex by 845.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,758,000 after buying an additional 447,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Down 0.9 %

Flex stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.