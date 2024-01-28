Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $84.09 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $84,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

