Sound Shore Management Inc CT Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $71,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

