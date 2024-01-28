Sound Shore Management Inc CT Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.17% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 339.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 493,297 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.44 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

