Sound Shore Management Inc CT Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,863 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $56,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Shares of PCAR opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

