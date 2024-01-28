Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 2,709 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

