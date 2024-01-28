South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
