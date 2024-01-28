South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Issues Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

