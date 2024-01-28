Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

